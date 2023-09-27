X makes cuts to disinformation and election integrity team

X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, has slashed the number of people on its disinformation and election integrity team just weeks after it said it was hiring for new positions to help it guard against foreign interference.

The cuts, first reported by the tech-focused media outlet The Information, included the head of the team, said a person familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of concerns about professional consequences.

The person familiar with the cuts said four people had been let go — the entirety of X's election integrity unit in its Dublin office. It's unclear how many people remain on the team.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.