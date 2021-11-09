Comcast internet outages spread across U.S.

Comcast Xfinity customers across the U.S. experienced rolling internet outages that started Monday night and continued Tuesday morning, according to internet analysts and user reports.

It wasn’t immediately clear what the cause of the outages were. A Comcast spokesperson said the company was “looking into this” but didn’t immediately respond to request for details.

One component of Comcast’s national network severely dipped and then briefly went completely offline on Monday evening, said Doug Madory, the director of internet analysis at Kentik, a company that tracks global internet use.

Customers on the West Coast saw a major outage on Monday night. Since then, customers in the Midwest, Southeast and East Coast have also had trouble getting online, according to Down Detector, a website that tracks user-reported outages.

Users across the country have experienced seemingly sporadic outages since then, Madory said, in unusual ways that don’t yet indicate a particular pattern.

“It’s randomly happening,” he said.

Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

This is a breaking story. Please check back for details.