YouTube creators can now dub their videos in multiple languages

YouTube rolled out a new feature on Thursday for creators to dub their content in other languages, allowing viewers around the globe to consume more content.

The multi-language audio feature has already been test-piloted by one of the platform's biggest stars: MrBeast.

"Because his content is so wide-reaching, over the past year we’ve asked MrBeast and a small group of creators to help our team test a new feature that lets creators add multi-language audio to their videos," YouTube Product Manager Ritz Campbell wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

MrBeast has already dubbed some of his "most popular videos in 11 languages and is hoping to bring more international viewers to his main channel through the feature," Campbell wrote.

In an interview with YouTube Creator Liaison Rene Ritchie, MrBeast said the ability to dub videos — rather than creating numerous separate channels that exist solely to provide his content in other languages — streamlines his workflow.

"Having a lot of different channels is just honestly a lot more work," MrBeast said. "It's just so much easier to have it all in one central place."

MrBeast said the new feature doesn't just help content creators to streamline their workflow — it also helps viewers and followers around the world to find the content their looking for in one place.

"Whether you're in Mexico, you're in Brazil, you're in India — all the dubs are in one place, on one video. So it's a lot simpler for people to understand," he said.

Initially, the feature was only tested among a handful of creators, like MrBeast. YouTube will now expand the availability of the feature to "thousands more creators," Campbell's blogpost stated.

The post added that YouTube has "already seen over 3,500 multi-language videos uploaded in over 40 languages."

YouTube reported that, in testing the new language features, creators found 15 percent of the watch time on videos that offer multiple language dubs came from views that were not in the video's original language.

In January, viewers watched, on average, over 2 million hours of dubbed video daily, YouTube reported.

Viewers who want to watch videos in a different language can access the feature by clicking the audio settings and selecting the available language of their choice.

"Whether it’s chess tutorials, a historical documentary on Rome, or a series of ghost hunting investigations in Italy, we can’t wait to see our creators continue to adopt this feature into their own content, and for our viewers to discover videos from international channels," Campbell wrote in the blogpost.