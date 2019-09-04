Breaking News Emails
Google-owned YouTube will pay a record $170 million to settle allegations by the Federal Trade Commission and the New York Attorney General that it earned millions for illegally collecting personal information from children without their parents’ consent. Shares of Google parent company Alphabet were up about 0.8% following the announcement.
The settlement, which was announced Wednesday, requires Google and YouTube to pay $136 million to the FTC and $34 million to New York for allegedly violating the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) Rule. The $136 million penalty is the largest amount the FTC has ever obtained in a COPPA case since Congress enacted the law in 1998, according to the agency. The measure was passed in a 3-2 vote by the commissioners, who voted along party lines.
“YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients,” wrote FTC Chairman Joe Simons, who voted in favor of the settlement. “Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids. There’s no excuse for YouTube’s violations of the law.”
The COPPA Rule requires child-directed sites to disclose data practices and get parental consent for collecting information on children under the age of 13. The complaint alleges YouTube collected personal information from “viewers of child-directed channels” without parental consent using cookies, which track user behavior across the internet.
YouTube marketed itself to Mattel and Hasbro as the number one “leader” in reaching children ages 6-11, the ruling found. Yet, in one instance, the company told an advertising company that it did not have users younger than 13 on its platform and therefore channels on its platform did not need to comply with COPPA.
In addition to the penalty, the settlement requires Google and YouTube to “develop, implement, and maintain a system that permits channel owners to identify their child- directed content on the YouTube platform” so that YouTube can ensure it is complying with COPPA. It also requires them to provide notice about their data collection practices and “obtain verifiable parental consent” before collecting personal information from children.
“For the third time since 2011, the Federal Trade Commission is sanctioning Google for privacy violations,” FTC Commissioner Rohit Chopra said in a dissenting statement. “This latest violation is extremely serious. The company baited children using nursery rhymes, cartoons and other kid-directed content on curated YouTube channels to feed its massively profitable behavioral advertising business.”
Chopra said that with the Google settlement “the Commission repeats many of the same mistakes from the flawed Facebook settlement: no individual accountability, insufficient remedies to address the company’s financial incentives and a fine that still allows the company to profit from its lawbreaking. The terms of the settlement were not even significant enough to make Google issue a warning to its investors. ”
Chopra and fellow Democratic commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter had both voted against the FTC’s earlier $5 billion settlement with Facebook, ending a probe into its data practices. Like the Facebook settlement, both argued the Google deal does not go far enough to curb what they describe as harmful practices.
“When it comes to fencing-in relief, the current order looks like a fence but one with only three sides,” Slaughter wrote in a dissenting statement. “The missing fourth side is a mechanism to ensure that content creators are telling the truth when they designate their content as not child-directed. And such a mechanism is surely within YouTube’s mighty technological capacity.”
The settlement is the latest move from regulators to crack down on privacy violations from large tech companies, including its recent settlement with Facebook. The Justice Department and U.S. Attorney General William Barr also have announced antitrust probes, which reportedly includes Google.
It also comes as the company grapples with criticism for disinformation and violent content. Last week, CEO Susan Wojcicki doubled-down on keeping YouTube “open” on the belief that it does more good than bad for society.
Ahead of the fine, YouTube made some tweaks to its platform including changing algorithms and ending targeted ads.
The FTC will host a press conference in Washington, D.C. at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the settlement.