Popular YouTuber Etika was found dead less than a week after he went missing, authorities said Tuesday.
Desmond Amofah, 29, a well-known online gaming personality, had gone missing since last Wednesday after he posted an eight-minute video which included suicidal thoughts.
Police said Amofah's body was recovered from the East River Monday night off Pier 16 in Lower Manhattan and some of his belongings were retrieved near the Manhattan Bridge.
“We regret to inform that Desmond Amofah aka Etika has been found deceased,” the NYPD tweeted. No further details surrounding the cause of his death has been released.
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit www.speakingofsuicide.com/resources.