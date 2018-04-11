Zuckerberg says his data was part of Facebook's Cambridge Analytica scandal

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

Mark Zuckerberg said he’s a victim of the Facebook data harvesting scandal, too.

On his second day testifying before Congress, the Facebook CEO said he was among the 87 million people who had their data scraped from a quiz app.

Zuckerberg faced a tough reception at the House Energy and Commerce Committee Wednesday morning, less than 24 hours after being grilled by Senators about election meddling and how Facebook handles user privacy.

At times, Wednesday’s hearing was more heated than the five hours Zuckerberg spent in the hot seat on Tuesday, where he took questions from the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees.

Lawmakers came armed with questions about the nuances of Facebook’s privacy settings and whether the company is properly supplying its users with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-NJ, asked the Facebook founder whether he was willing to change Facebook’s default settings to minimize the amount of data the company collects from users.

“This is a complex issue that deserves more than a one word answer,” Zuckerberg said.

“That’s disappointing to me,” Pallone said.

When Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-CA, asked Zuckerberg whether he was willing to change Facebook’s business model to make user privacy paramount, Zuckerberg said he “is not sure what that means.”

Zuckerberg’s opening statement echoed the sentiments he shared on Tuesday and has previously been stressing on his apology tour.

“It was my mistake and I’m sorry,” he said, before launching into his talking points about how Facebook needs to take a “broader view” of its responsibility and how he plans to do better

On Tuesday, Zuckerberg told senators that Facebook notified the Trump and Clinton presidential campaigns of attempts from Russian government hackers to compromise their accounts.

Robby Mook, who worked as Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager, tweeted that the Clinton campaign was never notified of these attempts by Facebook.

In a rare moment of bipartisanship, Brad Parscale, who worked as President Trump’s digital director in 2016 and is serving as his campaign manager for 2020, sided with Mook.

“Funny to say this, I completely agree with@RobbyMook on this one,” he tweeted. “I wasn't told about this.@facebook needs to get their stories straight.”