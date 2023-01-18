These are all the public universities that have instituted TikTok bans

In recent months, many public universities have restricted access to TikTok on school computers, mobile phones and Wi-Fi, in accordance with executive orders in those states banning the app on government-owned devices and networks.

Governors have cited cybersecurity issues and fears over Chinese spying as reasons for the bans. States like Maryland prohibited the app and other Chinese and Russian products on Dec. 6, after an investigation by NBC News revealed that a state-sponsored hacking group stole millions in unemployment money from the U.S.

A few days later, on Dec. 13, lawmakers in the U.S. House and Senate proposed a bipartisan bill to ban TikTok federally. Bills to block the app on state devices in California, Massachusetts, New York and Vermont have also been proposed. As states continue to restrict TikTok, some public universities have barred access to the platform on campus in order to cooperate with the law, leaving students frustrated.

A TikTok spokesperson previously told NBC News the company is "disappointed that so many states are jumping on the political bandwagon."

“We’re especially sorry to see the unintended consequences of these rushed policies beginning to impact universities’ ability to share campus-wide information, recruit students, and build communities around athletic teams, student groups, campus publications, and more,” TikTok spokesperson Brook Oberwetter said in an email statement in December.

Here's a list of all the schools so far that have banned the app on campus Wi-Fi and devices.

Alabama

State’s policy: Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey banned TikTok on state-issued devices and networks on Dec. 12.

Auburn University

School’s policy: TikTok is banned from university-owned devices and networks. An Auburn spokesperson previously told NBC News it won't prohibit students from having TikTok on their personal devices, but the school recommended students remove the app to protect their privacy.

Date announced: Dec. 13.

Arkansas

State’s policy: Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Dec. 8 announced that TikTok would be banned from state-issued devices and networks. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders continued this executive order when she took office on Jan. 10.

Arkansas State University

School’s policy: The university announced it would "go along with what’s requested of us from the state government," according to KATV. The outlet also reported that the school has restricted access to the platform on the school's Wi-Fi.

Date announced: Jan. 18.

Florida

State’s policy: Florida's Department of Financial Services banned employees from downloading or using TikTok on department-issued devices on Aug. 12, 2020. There is no statewide ban on the app.

University of Florida

School’s policy: The university's chief information officer Elias G. Eldayrie sent a message to students, faculty and staff discouraging the use of TikTok and recommending removal of the app from all devices to "protect your personal information as well as university data." The school has not yet announced any firm restrictions.

Date announced: Jan. 12.

Georgia

State’s policy: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp banned the download and use of TikTok, as well as Chinese and Russian messaging apps WeChat and Telegram, respectively, on government-issued phones on Dec. 13.

The University System of Georgia

School’s policy: In a statement to NBC News on Dec. 21, vice chancellor for leadership communications, Kristina Torres, said the university system "directed its 26 public colleges and universities to prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat and Telegram on any state-owned devices including mobile phones and laptops.”

Date announced: Dec. 20.

Idaho

State's policy: Idaho Gov. Brad Little banned TikTok from state-issued devices and networks on Dec. 14.

Boise State University

School's policy: TikTok must be removed from state-owned devices, "including but not limited to desktops, laptops, mobile devices and tablets," according to the school's website. Links to TikTok must be removed from the university website and the app is blocked from on-campus Wi-Fi. The school announced that students would still be allowed to access TikTok on their personal phones using their cellular data.

Date announced: Dec. 20.

Idaho State University

School’s policy: TikTok is banned from university networks, according to the Idaho Statesman. The school told the outlet that students would still be allowed to access TikTok on their personal phones using their cellular data.

Date announced: Dec. 20.

University of Idaho

School’s policy: TikTok must be removed from university equipment "regardless of funding source," according to the school's help page. Students with personal devices are still allowed to access the platform using student or guest Wi-Fi.

Date announced: Dec. 21.

Iowa

State's policy: Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds banned TikTok on state-owned devices and prohibited state agencies from “subscribing to or owning a TikTok account,” according to a Dec. 13 press release.

Iowa Public Universities

School's policy: The Iowa Board of Regents provided guidance for the three universities under its jurisdiction — University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa — directing the universities to remove TikTok on school-owned devices. The Board of Regents also prohibited the use of TikTok accounts owned or controlled by the schools.

Date announced: Dec. 15.

Montana

State’s policy: Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte banned the use of TikTok on state equipment on Dec. 16 and requested the state's Board of Regents to block TikTok from the Montana University System's (MUS) networks on Jan. 3.

Montana University System

School’s policy: The MUS, which consists of 16 different post-secondary institutions, must remove TikTok from university devices and the app is blocked from the system's networks. Schools must also suspend their university-administered TikTok accounts. However, Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton T. Christian announced "campuses may provide exceptions to this directive for necessary education or research-related purposes" with approval.

Date announced: Jan. 15.

Oklahoma

State's policy: Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Dec. 8 banned state agencies, employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on government-issued devices and networks.

Northeastern State University

School’s policy: Employees, departments and student organizations were instructed to delete TikTok from all university-owned device as well as any TikTok accounts relating to the school, according to the Tahlequah Daily Press.

Date announced: Dec. 9.

Oklahoma State University

School’s policy: TikTok is blocked from university networks and school-issued devices, according to the Stillwater News Press.

Date announced: Dec. 21.

University of Oklahoma

School’s policy: TikTok is banned from university-owned devices and networks. University-administered TikTok accounts must be deleted and replaced with alternative social media profiles.

Date announced: Dec. 20.

South Dakota

State's policy: Gov. Kristi Noem banned the use of TikTok by state agencies, employees and contractors using state-issued devices on Nov. 29.

South Dakota University System

School’s policy: The South Dakota Board of Regents, which governs six universities including Black Hills State University, University of South Dakota, Northern State University, Dakota State University, South Dakota State University and South Dakota Mines, told employees they could not use, download or access TikTok on university devices. TikTok is also not prohibited as a tool for university marketing.

In a Dec. 22 email statement to NBC News, a spokesperson for the South Dakota Board of Regents said, "The prohibition does not impact students and student organizations on campus."

Date announced: Dec. 8.

Texas

State's policy: Gov. Greg Abbott on Dec. 7 banned state employees from downloading or accessing TikTok on government-issued devices, with exceptions for law enforcement agencies.

Texas A&M University

School’s policy: According to Texas A&M's student paper, on Dec. 15 employees were directed to remove the app from university devices, stop posting on university TikTok accounts and remove links to TikTok on university websites.

On Tuesday, the university blocked TikTok from its campus network, according to KBTX.

Date announced: Jan. 17.

West Texas A&M University

School’s policy: University officials announced that TikTok would be prohibited and blocked from school-owned devices.

Date announced: Dec. 13.

University of Texas — Austin

School’s policy: On Dec. 16, university officials announced that TikTok would be banned on state-issued devices. On Tuesday, the university also announced that the app would be blocked from on-campus Wi-Fi.

Date announced: Jan. 17.

University of Houston System

School’s policy: University officials banned students, faculty and staff from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued devices across the system's four schools. Employees were also barred from using TikTok to promote the university, according the Houston Chronicle.

Date announced: Dec. 9.

Texas Tech University

School’s policy: University employees are prohibited from using TikTok on school-issued devices and official university TikTok accounts must be deactivated.

Date announced: Jan. 3.