After TikTok hearing, users declare their love for the platform — and the CEO

After TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew was grilled by the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday, the platform's users shared their support the way they know best — through thirsty fan edits.

Several representatives brought up complaints from their constituents bemoaning TikTok’s negative influence, but Chew insisted most users have positive experiences on the app. Users made videos affirming this and criticizing lawmakers for their lack of tech literacy and unfair questioning.

Some took their love a step further by creating fan edits of the CEO, perhaps one of the highest forms of acknowledgement among TikTok users. They paired the videos with captions praising his testimony.

"Can we talk about how hard he is working for us to prevent the ban," read the caption of one popular edit with 1.3 million views.

"If TikTok is bad, why is he fine???" another user said in a video about Chew.

TikTok did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a TikTok posted Friday morning, Chew thanked users for their support and reiterated the app's commitment to protecting the 150 million Americans that use the platform. He doubled down on TikTok's efforts protecting teens, storing American data on U.S. soil, maintaining freedom of expression on the platform and using third-parties to ensure transparency.

Chew faced skepticism from the committee as he tried to address members’ concerns over data privacy, protections for children and TikTok’s connection to the Chinese Communist Party. Despite his efforts, committee members continually cut off his answers and expressed their dissatisfaction.

Under Chew's update following the hearing, users continued to share their love for the app and anger toward the committee. The video had over 40,000 comments as of Friday morning, most of them positive.

"You were so amazing. I am so disappointed in our government. You deserve better, we deserve better," one person wrote.

"We are sorry our Congress is embarrassing. We love you and TikTok," another said.

"Love this app. I've learned so many cool and useful things and about other cultures," a user commented.

Gen Z activists have previously said that a TikTok ban would be "a slap in the face" to young voters. A recent poll also found that Gen Z oppose a TikTok ban by a margin of 53% to 34%.