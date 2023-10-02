Tom Hanks warns fans about ‘AI version of me’ promoting dental plan

Tom Hanks is not informing fans to get their teeth cleaned.

The Oscar-winning actor shared a computer-generated image of himself on Instagram Saturday, warning his followers about a promotional video for a dental plan circulating online.

“BEWARE!! There’s a video out there promoting some dental plan with an AI version of me. I have nothing to do with it,” Hanks wrote over the photo of his AI counterpart.

Hanks has previously discussed the rise of artificial intelligence and deepfake technology in the creative industries, saying on an episode of “The Adam Buxton Podcast” that it’s now possible for him to continue acting after his death.

“Anybody can now recreate themselves at any age they are by way of AI or deep fake technology. I could be hit by a bus tomorrow and that’s it, but performances can go on and on and on and on,” Hanks said. “Outside the understanding of AI and deepfake, there’ll be nothing to tell you that it’s not me and me alone. And it’s going to have some degree of lifelike quality. That’s certainly an artistic challenge but it’s also a legal one.”

The “Elvis” star explained that “all of the guilds, all of the agencies, and all of the legal firms” are currently in discussion on “the legal ramifications of my face and my voice and everybody else’s being our intellectual property.”

Hanks added, “Without a doubt people will be able to tell [that it’s AI], but the question is will they care? There are some people that won’t care, that won’t make that delineation.”