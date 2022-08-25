Twitch will allow partners to stream on other platforms now

Twitch has lifted its exclusivity agreement and now allows partners to create live content for other platforms like YouTube and Facebook, NBC News has confirmed.

Twitch partners, who must meet certain criteria to monetize their channel and access exclusive support from the platform, had been long bound to an exclusivity agreement that only allowed them to stream on Twitch.

In an email to some streamers on Tuesday, which was first reported by The Verge, Twitch said some restrictions would be lifted.

"Starting today, you are now allowed to create live content on other platforms," the email, a copy of which NBC News obtained, read.

"When we first developed the Partner Program, we felt it was important for streamers to focus solely on Twitch for live streaming to build their communities. We still believe that Twitch is the best place for creators to build and engage with their community. We also recognize that the digital landscape has changed since we first introduced the Partner Program and that many of you engage with your communities in many different places."

Although Twitch will no longer enforce the exclusivity agreement, streaming on competing "web-based, Twitch-like" services that "support streaming for extended periods of time" while also streaming on the platform is still banned. Twitch partners can still create separate live content for YouTube and Facebook's streaming platforms, but they still aren't allowed to simulcast on those sites while using Twitch.

"We believe engaging with two streams at once can lead to a sub-optimal experience for your community," the email continued.

Partners will be allowed to stream on other platforms immediately after ending the Twitch streams, and the restrictions don't apply to short-form mobile-based platforms like TikTok or Instagram Live.

Twitch did not immediately respond to request for comment. Screenshots of the email were also widely shared on Twitter, and Twitch elaborated on the changes in an FAQ.

The platform said it would answer further questions during an episode of Patch Notes on Thursday.