Are aliens real? People online don't seem to care either way

The news that the government may be in possession of “nonhuman” biological matter and UFOs was met with surprising apathy online.

The House Oversight subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs held a hearing on UFOs — officially known as unidentified anomalous phenomena or UAPs — on Wednesday. Lawmakers called for more transparency on UAPs and raised national defense concerns.

While the Pentagon has said there's no evidence linking UAPs to aliens yet, many social media users still took the hearing as proof aliens existed.

The hearing did spawn a lot of memes, but many of them signaled how disinterested users were with the findings.

UFOs, previously a hot topic for conspiracy theorists, are now almost too mundane to break through the news cycle, some users shared.

"It’s funny; they were talking about UFOs and 'non human biologics' in a hearing yesterday and nobody is paying any attention. There are so many conspiracy theories going on right now, we aren’t even fascinated by Area 51 anymore," one person shared.

"They announcing that aliens are real and not one person moved……" another user tweeted.

Others expressed that life on Earth was too chaotic and stressful to care about life on other planets.

"Are aliens going to fix inflation, cancel student debt, end worker exploitation, pay any of these bills, turn the temp down on this planet; and all around bring happiness to me and my friends miserable lives? No? Then yeah- they can get tf," one person shared.

Some Twitter users pointed out the difference in how people felt about aliens and UFOs in past years compared to now. For instance, in 2019, there were calls from alien hunters to storm Area 51. Meanwhile, the news about UAPs on Wednesday was met with a collective shrug from many online.

On TikTok, many users shared the same sentiment, saying they don't care if aliens exist.

"Like, we as a species have caused so much nonsense that the idea of extraterrestrials doesn't phase us," one person said in a viral video.

Amid the harsh realities of Earth, a few people appeared ready for alien abduction and begged any aliens to take them away.

"Can the aliens take me back with them? Earth kinda sucks lately," one Twitter user said.