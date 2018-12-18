Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Associated Press and Reuters

It's a dance, dance revolution.

"The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" star Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the creators of Fortnite and NBA 2K for using his famous dance on the popular video games.

In separate lawsuits filed Monday in federal court, Ribeiro alleges that Fortnite-maker Epic Games and 2K Sports-creator Take-Two Interactive used his signature steps, dubbed "The Carlton Dance," without permission or credit.

Ribeiro's dance was popularized through his character, Carlton Banks, on the 1990s sitcom.

Ribeiro says North Carolina-based Epic Games and Delaware-based Take Two used his dance he first performed on a 1991 "Fresh Prince" episode. He's asking for a judge's order to stop both games from using his moves.

Ribeiro says he is currently in the middle of copyrighting the dance.

"It is widely recognized that Mr. Ribeiro's likeness and intellectual property have been misappropriated by Epic Games in the most popular video game currently in the world, 'Fortnite,'" David L. Hecht, a partner at Pierce Bainbridge Beck Price & Hecht LLP, told Variety in a statement.

"Epic has earned record profits off of downloadable content in the game, including emotes like 'Fresh.' Yet Epic has failed to compensate or even ask permission from Mr. Ribeiro for the use of his likeness and iconic intellectual property. Therefore, Mr. Ribeiro is seeking his fair and reasonable share of profits Epic has earned by use of his iconic intellectual property in 'Fortnite' and as a result is requesting through the courts that Epic cease all use of Mr. Ribeiro's signature dance."

Alfonso Ribeiro, from center-right, and DJ Jazzy Jeff, from right, perform as, from left, Bradley Cooper, Heather Graham, Jaden Smith, and Will Smith watch during filming of the Graham Norton show at the London Studios, in London on May 23, 2013. Ian West / PA Wire/Press Association Images file

Hecht is also representing Brooklyn rapper 2 Milly in another suit against Epic Games over its alleged use of his "Milly Rock" dance.

Instagram personality "Backpack Kid" is also filing complaints against the two publishers over their use of his dance called "The Floss." He famously performed it with Katy Perry during the song "Swish Swish" on an episode of "Saturday Night Live." Two days later, Inside Edition published an interview with the teen. That video has received more than 53 million views to date.

Epic Games and Take Two spokesmen didn't respond to requests for comment.