Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

March 19, 2019, 5:27 PM GMT / Source: CNBC.com By Todd Haselton, CNBC

Google on Tuesday announced its plans to upend the $140 billion gaming industry dominated by Sony and Microsoft with a new streaming service called Stadia that allows people to play high-end games without purchasing expensive consoles or computers. Google said this is a "game platform for everyone."

All of the legwork to render those games is done in Google's cloud.

Google will face lots of headwinds in the space, however. One expert who spoke to CNBC said Microsoft is better poised to offer a streaming videogame service, since it already has relationships with publishers in place and a strong fan base of gamers who buy its consoles. Microsoft's upcoming competitor is called xCloud.

"I'd favor Microsoft's chances given it too has the scale and technology but has been successfully engaged in the gaming industry via Windows and XBox for over 30 years," Patrick Moorhead, president and principal analyst at Moor Insights & Strategy told CNBC ahead of Google's event.

Amazon is also reportedly building a cloud gaming service that could eventually run games like "New World," which is developed by its in-house studio but currently only works on PCs.