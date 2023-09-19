Microsoft's Xbox plans revealed in emails tied to FTC case

A huge collection of purported Xbox files related to the Federal Trade Commission’s case against Microsoft have been published online, spilling some of the company's plans for the gaming console into public view.

The files were uploaded Friday to a website hosted by the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, where the FTC is suing to block Microsoft's acquisition of the video game company Activision Blizzard.

They include more than 100 documents, many of them partially redacted, related to Microsoft's Xbox plans.

Douglas Farrar, director of the FTC's office of public affairs, told NBC News that "Microsoft was responsible for the error in uploading these documents to the court."

Microsoft didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The files include emails from corporate executives like Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer and timetables for gaming releases.

It’s not clear if the files were intended to be accessible to the public. A spokesperson for the Northern District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.