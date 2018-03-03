Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

The White House announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump will meet with executives from the video game industry next week to talk about gun violence.

But the industry is hitting the pause button on that notion.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said at the press briefing that the meeting will be in the context of issues of violence and school safety, and the executives will offer their input "to see what they can do on that front."

Later Thursday, the Entertainment Software Association, which represents video game companies, said that the meeting is news to them.

"ESA and our member companies have not received an invitation to meet with President Trump," the group said in a statement.

While Trump indicated support for a series of gun measures on Wednesday in a meeting with Capitol Hill lawmakers, last week he also talked about the problem with violence in video games and movies, and suggested that the current rating system was not adequate.

It's unclear if the White House will seek a similar meeting with studio reps and the MPAA.

In the aftermath of the Sandy Hook shootings in 2012, then-Vice President Joseph Biden held a series of meetings with different groups over the issue of gun violence. He met separately with representatives from the movie and TV business, and later from the video game industry.

No concrete action came out of the meeting, although the White House did recommend more research on the connection between on-screen violence and real life.