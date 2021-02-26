Mehdi Hasan is an award-winning journalist known for riveting one-on-one conversations, as well as his coverage of national politics, current affairs, and global news.

Host of ”The Mehdi Hasan Show” on Sundays at 8pm ET on MSNBC and daily on Peacock, Hasan also currently serves as a political analyst for MSNBC.

Hasan previously worked as a senior columnist and host of the podcast “Deconstructed” at The Intercept, and a political commentator and presenter at Al Jazeera English.

Hasan is the author of two books – a biography of former U.K. Labor Party leader Ed Miliband and an e-book on the financial crisis and austerity economics. He attended The University of Oxford, where he studied Philosophy, Politics, and Economics.

Mehdi Hasan has interviewed, among others, Edward Snowden, General Michael Flynn, Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, John Bolton, Noam Chomsky, Judd Apatow, and Jon Stewart.

Hasan is on Twitter at @mehdirhasan.