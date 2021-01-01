IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Thing about Pam

Two days after Christmas, 2011, Russ Faria came home to find his wife, Betsy, dead. Betsy’s brutal murder set off a chain of events that would leave another person dead and expose a diabolical scheme. Listen for free to this original series from Keith Morrison and Dateline NBC wherever you get your podcasts.

