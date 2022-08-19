Climate Crisis Chronicles
In partnership with Upshot Studios, an imprint of AWA. The chronicles were written by Ethan Sacks, with art by Dalibor Talajić, colors by Lee Loughridge, lettering by Bosung Kim and production by Chris Burns and Dulce Montoya.
Volume 1
'How do you even begin to fight a fire that big?'A California battalion chief battles increasingly common and increasingly catastrophic wildfires.
Volume 2
When back-to-back hurricanes devastate a Honduran communityA local activist struggles to help the poor residents hit hardest by unprecedented storms.
Volume 3
The polar bears on dangerously thin iceA Canadian researcher watches as the largest land carnivores face rising dangers from rising temperatures.