CHANGED BY #METOO
Essays, videos and interactive projects highlighting the many different ways the #MeToo movement is shifting societal attitudes and changing lives.
WATERCOOLER WHISPERS
"I can't do anything anymore": How #MeToo changed work
NBC News’ THINK asked men and women in different professions across the U.S. how the #MeToo movement has changed the way they interact with people at work — if at all.
It's OK to feel conflicted about Al Franken's resignation
For many reasons, most abusers are more like Al Franken than Harvey Weinstein.
The awkward, cringeworthy elephant in the room at the Golden Globes
At the awards show, justice took one step forward and then was walked two or three visible steps back.
#MeToo backlash exposes the failures of the first sexual revolution
Talk of liberation fills the air. But what does it mean to be free? Freedom from what?
Women's voices are finally being heard. But beware the anti-feminist consequences.
Women's voices are finally being heard. So why do I feel more apprehensive than celebratory?
Reality check: Why #MeToo will not stop men from hiring women
Warnings that females will be shut out of employment if they seek justice carry an undercurrent of misogyny.