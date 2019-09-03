Get the Think newsletter.
Emmy Award-winner Chris Hayes is taking his hit podcast “Why Is This Happening” on the road in front of a live audience beginning this fall, making stops in four arenas across the country: Austin in September, Los Angeles in October, Chicago in November, and New York in December.

For more information:

  • September 28th, Austin Texas, with Ted Cruz at the Texas Tribune Festival | schedule | tickets
  • October 21st, Los Angeles, California, Adam Mckay and Omar El Akkad
  • November, Chicago, Illinois
  • December, New York, NY

