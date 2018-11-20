By Tim Fitzsimons

Andrea Jenkins became the first black, transgender woman to be elected to office in the U.S. when she won her election last November for a seat on the Minneapolis City Council.

Now, one year in to her four-year term, Jenkins sat down for an interview with NBC Out Reporter Tim Fitzsimons to discuss the issues she has been trying to tackle in Minnesota's largest city, including affordable housing, homelessness, wages, gentrification and police shootings — "a lot of really challenging problems," Jenkins said.

"I am really focused on creating more racial equity within the city of Minneapolis, which means I hope to see every policy that we make, every dollar that we spend, quite frankly, of our 1.8 billion budget, that it has some focus on creating greater equity for women, for people of color, for young people in our communities, particularly for LGBT identified community members," Jenkins said.

Watch the full interview on YouTube:

