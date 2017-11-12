People read it. Women, mostly, searching the Internet for others sharing their allegations of sexual harassment and assault at Toback’s hand. The remarkable thing is how similar all the accounts are. Toback, despite publicly denying any impropriety, seems to have had a playbook and rarely deviated from it.

It would start innocuously. He’d approach you on the street, in the park, or maybe at a deli. For me, it was a copy center. He’d ask if you were an aspiring actress, then tell you he felt a connection to you.

If you were like me at age 23 — and it turns out more than 300 women allege they were — this type of seeming kismetic encounter tapped right into the stuff of dreams. I wanted so badly to be noticed and taken seriously by someone of importance that it felt as if I had willed that moment into being. It felt plausible because I had imagined some iteration of so many times.

Next, Toback would pull out his credentials, so you knew he was the real deal. He was a movie director with a Motion Picture Academy membership card on hand. A follow-up meeting would be arranged — perhaps in a restaurant or a secluded corner of Central Park. He would say you are perfect for the lead in his next film.

This is when you start to wonder if he was feeding you lies. But the part of you that wanted to believe you are worthy of being discovered would drown out the quiet fear and apprehension starting to percolate.

Then another meeting would be scheduled — often framed as an audition. The setting would be in a hotel room or, sometimes, his apartment. Your brain is trying to signal desperately that this is probably a bad idea. But you go anyway.

When Toback told me to get undressed, I was humiliated. But he had created the pretense of a master class and I felt pressured to rise to the occasion.

This meeting quickly went from the professional to the personal. I was asked to disrobe and mocked when I protested. If I was uncomfortable, perhaps I wasn’t truly serious about the craft? This is the hard part for people who have never been in a theater class to understand: A young acting student is told time and again to be open to all kinds of experiences, even the difficult ones. You are encouraged to be fearless and take risks. If you fall, good. It is learning how to pick yourself up that will make you better the next time.

It is not that our acting teachers wanted us to be violated. But, as actress Lupita Nyong’o wrote about Weinstein in The New York Times, “I was entering into a business where the intimate is often professional and so the lines are blurred.”

When he began to rub himself against my leg, however, I could no longer bear it. I managed to get dressed and leave. Other women say they weren’t as lucky. Other women say they were forced to stay.

After I came forward, women started to tell me their stories. There were emails, Facebook messages, tweets, calls and Instagram notifications. One woman called me in tears. She had read her own story in my words, and had never even told her husband what had happened. Old friends, old lovers, old acquaintances reached out to tell me they were proud of me.