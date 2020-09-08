In our first installment of this series allowing you to see how your views stack up against those of other Americans ahead of the presidential vote, we examined views about democracy. This time we look at gender.

We have drawn on data about Americans of various ages, races, incomes and education levels from across the country. The data was gathered by the Democracy Fund + UCLA Nationscape project, one of the largest public opinion surveys ever conducted, collecting data from more than 500,000 interviews in the lead-up to the 2020 election. Democracy Fund is an independent and nonpartisan private foundation that works to strengthen American democracy.

In this second installment, the questions examine popular perspectives on issues such as workplace equality, treatment of the genders throughout society and attitudes toward the sexes. Answer the questions below to see just how much you agree — or don't — with your fellow Americans.