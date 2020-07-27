Watch live: Body of Rep. John Lewis arrives in D.C. for ceremony at Capitol

As the 2020 election heats up, find out how your fellow Americans feel about democracy

Take this interactive quiz to see how much you disagree with your compatriots about the idea of suspending Congress, ignoring the Electoral College and more.
Image: A group of raised hands in front of a United States map.
American attitudes on democracy show the divisions in our country ahead of Election Day.Chelsea Stahl / NBC News; Getty
Get the Think newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
By NBC News THINK

During this time of national division and political jockeying ahead of the 2020 presidential election, we thought it could be useful for you to see how your views stack up against those of other Americans.

We have drawn on data about Americans of various ages, races, incomes and education levels from across the country. The data was gathered by The Voter Study Group, a project of the independent and nonpartisan Democracy Fund, which works to strengthen American democracy.

Accordingly, the questions they asked and that we present here examine popular support for authoritarianism, satisfaction with democracy and backing for potential changes to the U.S. system of governing and elections. Answer the questions below to see just how much you agree — or don’t — with your fellow Americans.

NBC News THINK
Charlotte Li and Joe Murphy contributed.