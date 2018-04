Get the Think newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Hip hop artist 21 Savage didn’t have a lot of money growing up, so he says his latest venture is a bit “ironic.” On the heels of his hit single, “Bank Account,” Savage and Get Schooled launched a campaign to donate $1,000 to 21 money-strapped kids to teach them the basics of personal finance. He shares his tips in an interview with THINK, and then we put his budgeting skills to the test.