President Donald Trump and Republican congressional leaders have outlined the framework for a powerful, pro-growth tax reform plan they intend to pass and sign by Christmas. We believe this plan will turbo-charge the U.S. economy by fixing major flaws in the federal tax code, while reducing tax rates and providing relief for individuals, families and employers nationwide.

To facilitate all these pro-growth changes, various credits and deductions will need to be scrapped to offset revenue lost because of rate cuts. The most important "pay for" is repeal of the federal tax deduction for state and local taxes, or SALT. It would raise a significant amount of money — $1.8 trillion in higher federal revenue over a decade — according to the non-partisan Tax Foundation, which can then be plowed into lower income tax rates for all Americans.

Democratic politicians and progressive activists who oppose tax breaks for “the rich” should support repealing the state and local tax deduction because its benefits will go disproportionately to upper-income taxpayers. This is especially true for those who live in high tax states and cities like San Francisco, New York, Los Angeles and Philadelphia.

Today taxpayers can deduct both state and local income and property levies when calculating their taxable income for federal income tax purposes. But this just provides an incentive for state and local politicians to spend more than they would were that provision not in the tax code.

Heck, even the Tax Policy Center acknowledges the SALT deduction leads to larger state and local government. “By lowering the net cost of taxes,” the center’s March 2016 report notes, the SALT deduction “encourages state and local governments to levy higher taxes and provide more services than they otherwise would.”

New York and California — which have some of the nation’s highest state and local tax burdens — receive almost a third of the total nationwide value of the deduction. Meanwhile, this deduction matters far less to taxpayers living in low-tax states, especially the states with no personal income tax.

Democrats are in a tough place arguing to keep this deduction since, as previously mentioned, it is used by — and disproportionately benefits — high-income Americans in richer states and cities. Households with income in excess of $100,000, for example, reap the majority of the benefits. Opposition to scrapping this preference makes the Democrats’ repeated public demands to tax “the rich” ring hollow.

Allowing taxpayers to deduct their state and local taxes does not create jobs or help the economy grow. It helps state and local government bureaucracies grow.