Eddie Van Halen, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 65, was so much more than just a rock guitarist in his four-plus decades in the rock 'n' roll limelight that his passing represents a nearly unfathomable loss to music in general. Although to hear him tell it, he was just a guy with a six-string, musical knowledge that was in his family, and a lot of luck. "I started playing guitar out of default," Van Halen told Houston Press in 1998. "So it's funny when people go, 'guitar hero.' I'm like: 'What is that? I'm just a musician.'"

People who studied Van Halen's guitar playing would disagree. He's chiefly — and widely — worshiped for constructing and playing solos that were both virtuosic and melodic, flaunting his self-taught technique in a way that was matter-of-factly thrilling; just look at the grin he wore while playing, a smile that would come to be one of early MTV's defining images. His two-handed finger-tapping technique, which combined the squealing hyperactivity of the electric guitar with a fast-paced rhythm, would drum solos like the one on 1978's "Eruption" into listeners' heads and inspire generations of aspiring axemen. (It also inspired his first patent, for a "supporting device for stringed musical instruments" that would "permit total freedom of the player's hands.")

Van Halen's early records inadvertently laid down the blueprint for "hair metal," the glammed-up, over-the-top version of hard rock that took MTV and arenas by storm in the 1980s. Van Halen's lightning-in-a-bottle guitar playing, his brother Alex's speeding-locomotive drums, bassist Michael Anthony's power-pop-adjacent harmonies, and the squealing antics of frontman David Lee Roth — whose stage persona was equal parts Borscht Belt, Sunset Strip and '70s singles bar — were dazzling on their own and gleaming as a whole, with Eddie Van Halen adding winking asides to Roth's vocal and precision-auto rhythm guitar.

As time wore on, Van Halen the band would shape-shift, both in style and in personnel. They brought in hyperactive yawper Sammy Hagar to replace the solo-career-bound Roth in 1985; in 1996, Hagar left and, after a brief reunion with Roth, spry Extreme frontman Gary Cherone fronted the band for a short while. In the early '00s, Van Halen were on hiatus, but Hagar returned to the fold in 2003 and, in 2007, Roth came back in his place, while bassist Anthony was replaced both on his instrument and on counterpoint harmonies by Wolfgang Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen's son with actress Valerie Bertinelli.

The band's sound changed with each of those shifts; Roth's vaudevillian antics weren't the polar opposite of Hagar's belter persona, but the shift was enough to allow for the band's vibe to mutate a bit. Eddie Van Halen reveled in his switch to the keyboard-forward style of the massive hit "Jump" from the album "1984" and that album's tensely soulful "I'll Wait"; his piano- and synthesizer-playing came even more to the forefront on tracks like "Love Walks In," a midtempo song from 1986's "5150" that rests on a plusher version of the synths in “Jump," and the pensive "Right Now," which is anchored by his persistent piano line.

Eddie Van Halen, of course, didn’t give up his guitar entirely; the album where the piano-heavy "Right Now" appears, 1991's "For Unlawful Carnal Knowledge," opens with the sound of a power drill colliding with a guitar's strings on the heavy “Poundcake.” It doubled as a sign that even though the band had found chart success with more romantic tracks like "Dreams" and "When It's Love," Van Halen wasn't quite done with pushing guitars to extreme places.

"I just play and play and get into this zone, and things come," he told Total Guitar magazine in 1995. "It's almost as if I can't really claim I've written anything. I'm serious, because I don't really think about it."

Despite — or perhaps because of — that instinctual approach, Van Halen also had a keen idea of how pop songs functioned. His band's early records included takes on pop chestnuts like Martha and the Vandellas' 1964 anthem "Dancing in the Street" and The Kinks' rave-up from the same year "You Really Got Me"; harder-edged Van Halen tracks, like "Panama" and "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love," had an economy that prioritized hooks over their still-present soloing and showboating.

Eddie Van Halen performs with Van Halen in London on Oct. 22, 1978. Fin Costello / Redferns via Getty Images

He even gave a rework to Michael Jackson's swaggering "Beat It" — on which he played the solo — and despite his unasked-for rearrangement of the song, which went beyond just playing the song's scorching guitar part, it worked out: "[Jackson] gave it a listen, and he turned to me and went, 'Wow, thank you so much for having the passion to not just come in and blaze a solo, but to actually care about the song, and make it better,'" Van Halen told CNN in 2012.

Eddie Van Halen's legacy is one of acting on instinct, and constantly evolving — even if doing so is merely for the sake of not being bored with oneself. "What is rock and roll?" Van Halen asked Guitar World magazine in an interview published months before "1984"'s release. "It’s a feeling put out at a high volume. ... I don’t really try to do anything but something interesting and different than the last thing I did. I don’t think I always succeed, but ... I try."