So these kinds of gaps in how regulation actually works, people suffer under regulation in ways that really baffled me. I had not understood that. I, coming from where I do in urban America, had seen regulation as a benevolent force that kept us all in line.

CHRIS HAYES: It's funny you say that because I think one of the things that happens in city and urban environments is that the mass coordination of that many people side by side requires an extremely high level of regulation as a practical matter. It's a little like... I mean, we're doing a little work on our house right now, and yeah, it's like a red tape... It's crazy the amount of red tape.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Well, you live in Brooklyn. I mean, people are a lot —

CHRIS HAYES: Well, I live in Brooklyn, but it's also like, we're all crowded in next to each other, so it should be a lot of red tape because if I pull a beam out, it's going to screw... There's a subway underneath me. I don't mind. Is it a pain in the ass? Yeah, it's a huge pain in the ass, but this is a funny thing. There's a place that we have up in the country, and I got a summons for a little garbage shed I built. And dude, I went crazy right-wing in my head like, "Who do these people think they are telling me I can't build a garbage shed on my land?" And I just felt it all of a sudden, and part of it was because in the urban environment, I'm thinking about, we're all packed together, we got to kind of keep everything... And up there, it's like, "Well, it's my land. I'll put a garbage shed where I want to put a garbage shed."

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Did you arm yourself? Did you tar and feather the local regulator?

CHRIS HAYES: I did not, but I did... It was the first time I felt that pin prick of that kind of feeling, you know?

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yeah. Yup, absolutely.

CHRIS HAYES: And particularly because it was in this rural environment in which in my head it was like, "Look, who"... It was a kind of like, "Who cares? Who cares where I put my garbage shed?" Like, "Why does that matter?"

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Absolutely. And I will say, as much as, as an urban American, I have been schooled and humbled by some of the prejudices I carry without knowing by these rural Americans, they have prejudices, too. They assume that urban Americans really hate the country, don't care about the land because we live all packed in. I get all the time, "You live all packed in with people in the city. You obviously don't care about being outside." And we don't see it that way. We see, well, this is the reality, and in fact population density is actually good for the environment in a lot of ways, right?

CHRIS HAYES: Yeah.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: I mean, a lot of what I hope this book does is translate. We have overlooked what rural Americans have to say because it's convenient for us to overlook it. Yeah.

CHRIS HAYES: But there's also... Okay, so there's that part of it. There's this urban-rural divide, which by the way, we should just say... We talk about this. When you look at a map, it's the first thing that pops out at you. Look at a map of counties, what do you see? You see huge swaths of rural America is conservative, and all of the cities are liberal. It's one of the biggest —

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yeah. Yes, yeah.

CHRIS HAYES: That's also maybe the oldest social or political division in human civilization. You know what I mean?

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yeah.

CHRIS HAYES: That this is a very fundamental human thing, right?

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yeah.

CHRIS HAYES: But what is interesting here is that what it ends up being is the dynamic that you get in the book is, "You the fracking company are not an outsider." They're not seen as outsiders. Like, "You're one of us. We have a deal across the table. Us. Us people. And screw those people that come from outside and the cities and Washington want to tell us what to do." But it's like, the fracking company's not-

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Benevolent.

CHRIS HAYES: And not even like that local. They came to the Marcellus Shale from wherever they were headquartered because that's where the stuff was. And yet, they do culturally pull it off somehow.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: And it's part of their marketing. I mean, it's not an accident that they show up at the county fair and start bidding up the price of 4-H animals. And they bond over an identity that is in many ways constructed. Right? Jeans, and I'm salt of the Earth. And the idea, part of what happened with my spending so much time there, I never... I am a complete outsider. That's just fact. But at the same time, those boundaries blurred. It wasn't like, oh, here comes an outsider for five minutes. Seven years is a long time to be around to watch what's going on there. And I did very much see over years how their behavior at the farms was different. There's one character in the book who is just in there tangentially. Toby Rice is his name, Rice Energy.

CHRIS HAYES: Oh, yeah. Yeah.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yeah. And he's the son of a Boston hedge fund manager. Right? But he's out there in his Carhartts.

CHRIS HAYES: Totally.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: You'd never know it.

CHRIS HAYES: The performance of that cultural affinity is extremely clear throughout.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yep.

CHRIS HAYES: Even as the deal that gets made across the table becomes more and more horrific, nightmarish, and macabre. So then the trajectory is like, there's a cause sitting up on the hill, and there's an effect down here. Can we connect them?

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Absolutely impossible to connect them.

CHRIS HAYES: That's what's so crazy. It's just like-

ELIZA GRISWOLD: It's so crazy.

CHRIS HAYES: By the way, I just want to say this is a great book that people should go buy. It is punishingly depressing.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Thank you, Chris.

CHRIS HAYES: Just unremittingly.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: And what a hopeful, uplifting message, especially in a time that is so laden with hope. What happens here is tough. What happens here is tough. And I was in Washington, as I said, last week. A couple weeks ago, I was in Washington at the strawberry center. And the sister, Stacy's sister, Shelly, got up to say something. And Shelly is, she's a moonshiner. She keeps wild bees outside. She loves her T-shirt that says, "My kid shot a deer while yours was working to get on the honor roll." She's funny and so smart. And she said, "What has happened to us here happens to people every day, all around the world." So we can't look away. We can't look away. And Obama helped us look away on natural gas, this idea. I know for myself, being like, "Oh, if the Obama administration is so pro fracking, it's got to be okay. It's got to be adequately regulated, or we he would be on it." Not at all.

CHRIS HAYES: In fact, the Obama EPA shows up in this book and not as a hero in any way, shape, or form.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Not at all. I mean, we can and must talk about... In our moment, we must talk about Scott Pruitt and his lotion and his mattresses, and the more egregious crimes that he's committing. We must. At the same time, the gutting of our public welfare and the gutting of the EPA, so predates Pruitt. And we just weren't paying attention. So with Obama, this notion that natural gas was a necessary bridge fuel between dirtier forms of fossil fuel and renewables, we had to go through this era, is a fallacy. You talk to, on Wall Street, energy analysts, they're going to tell you that the fastest growing segments of the energy market are renewables. And that's the hopeful message of the book.

CHRIS HAYES: Okay. But then it's also like, look, part of the thing is that... I want to articulate this in a way so there's a way that people, I think liberals particularly, will talk about Trump country in a way that I find really morally odious. It's like, well, they voted for it and they... It's the H.L. Mencken line, which is, democracy is the theory that people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard. And there's a little bit of that. You see that a lot, this impulse. Right?

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yeah.

CHRIS HAYES: And I hate that. Right? These are my fellow human beings and my fellow citizens. I want the best for them, whoever they voted for. And we've got to figure out how we can all live together in a way that lifts us all up.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Totally.

CHRIS HAYES: That said, it's also the case that they do go in eyes wide open. What happens there is terrible.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yep.

CHRIS HAYES: But it also doesn't seem to radically alter the consciousness of the area about what's going on.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Not at all.

CHRIS HAYES: It is kind of like, look, this is the deal. We weren't suckered. We get that the spoiling is part of the thing, and this is the deal we made at the table in fracking. And it's the deal we made when we pull the lever.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: That's right.

CHRIS HAYES: We're not rubes here.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: No.

CHRIS HAYES: We're not getting swindled.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: No. And this is what sets fracking apart from previous generations of resource extraction because it's fracturing communities because there is a huge difference in what neighbors believe about fracking. And people who work for the companies will tell me. Listen, you want to know why people feel differently about fracking? Look at the paycheck they're getting. Right? People who make more money are pro this industry. And I think, in particular, of the farmer, Ray Day, who I visited over seven years, a remarkable human being. He's the one who told me, "We do not read The New York Times around here." He also said to me, "You haven't asked me what my job is. You think I'm a farmer. You think that being a farmer would be possible in these days. No. I was a science teacher in a middle school for decades," so he has earned hundreds of thousands of dollars off of fracking on his 300-acre farm that allowed his mom to die at home because he could build her a bathroom on the first floor. She couldn't go up the stairs anymore. Put new roofs on the barn, tractors. He has been able to do what he sees as the greater good, which is, keep his farm going. Right?

CHRIS HAYES: Right.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: So it is extremely complicated. And that idea, one of the tragedies, one of the myriad tragedies in this book, thanks Chris for pointing out, is that the idea of the common welfare of the community is destroyed because this is a community that supported one another over time because that's what farmers did anyway. You'd have to harvest. Well, let's all collectively go to so and so's farm today. But then they supported one another through the economic downturn that came with the collapse of the steel industry. So during bust periods, they found common ground because they helped one another. And that's one of the remarkable stories in this piece of Appalachia, is that the women went to work.

Stacy's mom became a housekeeper. Stacy and her sister are nurses because really, the medical — meds and eds they call it — doctors and hospitals and institution. Universities have really saved this area and brought it economic viability again. So you had this idea of community, we in Amity. Was it a bit of a construct? It was. It's not like Amity is one unified thing. People groused at one another over everything. Small country prattle. But this is different. This has really riven people one from the other.

CHRIS HAYES: And basically what happens is the set of people, Stacy and some others, and they find this lawyer couple. They file a suit and they try to basically go to war, legal war, to say, "You've caused this for us." And one of the kind of... Not to spoiler alert, but the kind of dramatic irony here is that the basic conclusion is the place was so despoiled already. It is impossible to divine the cause of what has happened to you.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Bingo. That is exactly.

CHRIS HAYES: It's a really intense. That's literally in the legal ruling is, buddy, I don't know, man. You guys got so many fricking toxins floating around hundreds of years, people pumping chemicals left and right. There's a junk yard over there. I can't help you.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: That's what the judge says, literally. There's no question that some of these actions have been horrific. But in terms of being sure of establishing a causal link here, we can't do it because for a couple reasons. Because there's been so much industrial pollution in this area and because there's no before and after. There's no, they call it a pre drill. But there's no testing that says what was in this water before we came. So how can we be sure these toxins weren't here? And part of that, again, we're going to be back at regulation because in Pennsylvania, private water wells are not regulated. And people like that because regulation is expensive. They don't want somebody coming to peer into their well and saying it's going to cost $300 to have an ultraviolet light to kill bacteria. Nah, they've been drinking it for years. They don't want to pay it. Even on this very basic issue of protecting drinking water, there are complicated positions on it.

CHRIS HAYES: One of the takeaways for me is just this specific... There's another book that's an amazing book called "Killers of the Flower Moon" by David Grann.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yeah.

CHRIS HAYES: Which is a completely different story, except it's set in the heart of a county that depends on fossil fuel extraction. And we did a lot of reporting in coal country for the show. There's something about the particular political economy and the social effects of these places that are centered around fossil fuel extraction that are distinct and really messed up. And I guess part of my takeaway was: What does the universe look like? What's the country look like in a world where we don't have that?

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Well, I think one of the reasons this place was so resonant to me is because of so many years in Africa and Asia reporting. Since the 1990s, economists have cast this idea, really on the global South and Africa and Asia, saying there's this thing called the resource curse, which is people who live on land riches in natural resources tend to be the poorest. Sometimes we call it the paradox of plenty. It applies in America too. Obviously, it applies nowhere more so than in Appalachia. What would it look like without? It's so hard. I did a lot of reporting here on coal also, and had county commissioners say to me, "What are we going to do without this coal revenue?" We're going to have an Amazon distribution warehouse. We're supposed to love that. We know that's automated in four years. But at least it gives us four years. So what does it look like? What kind of system is sustainable? I don't know. I should've just said to that, "I don't know."

CHRIS HAYES: No. I don't know either. I mean, I think that figuring this out is one of the great social challenges of our age, really, across the world. Particularly, let's be clear, particularly in the places in the world that are the most energy poor, like for instance Sub-Saharan Africa, where basically the climate and carbon trajectory of the world will depend upon whether they do what they did with telephone technology, which was leap frog dial up lines and go right to cell phone.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Exactly.

CHRIS HAYES: And they do that at scale on renewables, or whether they get on the fossil fuel train and basically it's everybody's toast.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Exactly. Exactly. And having worked with missionaries in Nigeria who carry solar powered laptops so people can watch the Jesus film, I have some hope on renewable energy.

CHRIS HAYES: That's amazing. That's amazing. That's amazing detail.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yeah. It was pretty amazing. Unfortunately for that guy, he hadn't properly charged his laptop, so he got to the little Muslim herding village and tried to show the film, and it didn't turn on. Didn't go very well. That said-

CHRIS HAYES: Cut off after he died. No, no, he comes back. No, wait. He comes back.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Actually, the herders were more like, "And did you bring us medicine? Because if not, you and your Jesus film can hike a doodle." This question of solutions is the question. And can we think farther than our preconceptions? Many people would be like, "They can build solar panels." Is that sustainable? What does true sustainability look like in these rural places? And that is an open question.

CHRIS HAYES: My other big takeaway is just... And this I feel like is a really important lesson. And I felt this way through my reporting career. In some ways it's harder to maintain this because of the exigencies of my job, that I'm at the table every night. Although, I'm reacquainted with it when I'm in the field, which is like, people's politics and world view are just much more interesting and complex and weird, and weird.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Yes, and weird.

CHRIS HAYES: At the ground level than they are once they get run through the analytical frameworks that we deal with at the top. People's politics are really weird. You scratch a little bit and everybody's got weird stuff. They believe lots of weird stuff, contradictory stuff, fascinating stuff, beautiful stuff, horrible stuff. That's all in there in a person's politics at the ground level.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: That's 1000 percent true. Most of Stacy's family voted for Trump. Most of the people I know in this book voted for Trump. I have spent days and days freezing my fingers off in hunting blinds listening to people talk about their beliefs. Regulation is a perfect example. I'm like, "Come on. Are you really going to vote for Trump over regulation?" And then I hear Jason Clark talking about the cost of raising these pigs. Right? I think for me, the hope is in the human story. The irreducibility of human connection and actually getting to know these people is, for me, the hopeful piece.

CHRIS HAYES: Let me end on something that I think I want to start asking everyone that I do these conversations with, so I'm going to start with you. What's something you changed your mind about?

ELIZA GRISWOLD: I guess I thought I understood better than the people in Amity and Prosperity, why they were making mistakes with their choices to support oil and gas. And what I learned is, those choices were not monolithic. They were individual. They were much more complex. They had to do with building a first floor bathroom. They had to do with sophisticated understanding of mineral rights. They had to do with a century of resource extraction. And in learning that, that in itself was humbling. And I think that is often what we learn as reporters, what we take to be the story is just not at all the story.

CHRIS HAYES: Eliza Griswold, who is just both a phenomenal reporter and an exceptional writer. The new book is called "Amity and Prosperity: One Family and the Fracturing of America." It took too long, but it's still a very good book, Eliza. Thanks for coming on.

ELIZA GRISWOLD: Thank you so much for having me, Chris.

CHRIS HAYES: "Why Is This Happening"? is presented by MSNBC and NBC News THINK. Produced by the All In Team, music by Eddie Cooper. You can get more from "Why Is This Happening?" by visiting nbcnews.com/whyisthishappening.