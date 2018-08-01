Get the Think newsletter.

Earlier this spring, Mark and Christina Rotondo went to court in upstate New York to attempt to forcibly evict their 30-year-old son Michael. It’s an absurd example in most respects, but there’s something about the story that resonates, however metaphorically, for millennials in America. We may not all be fighting tooth and nail to stay in our parents’ homes against their will, but we’ve failed to launch in ways both economic and emotional — verging, I’d argue, on the metaphysical.

Case in point, a few months ago, I was visiting Los Angeles and met an old college friend for dinner in Silver Lake. He and I hadn’t seen each other since 2006, when we were both 24 years old. Yet somehow almost nothing had changed. Neither of us have kids yet. Neither of us are quite where we imagined we’d be, professionally, at 36. We’re both still hustling for cash and projects – still waiting to “arrive,” whatever that means.

“I swear I don’t even feel like an adult,” he confessed. “Like, I don’t think of myself as one of the grownups.”

“Me either,” I confessed right back. “My mom had five kids by the time she was my age. My dad was starting his second career. And I’m still punching in my parents’ landline at CVS to get the discount.”

That makes us a vanguard of sorts — the first millennials to peek over the hill and get a view of what comes next. But what if, when it comes to adulthood, there’s no there there?

Born in the early 1980s, my friend and I are on the oldest end of the millennial generation, roughly defined as those born between 1980 and 2000. That makes us a vanguard of sorts — the first millennials to peek over the hill and get a view of what comes next. But what if, when it comes to adulthood, there’s no there there? It can’t just be the two of us who in some sense are still stuck in some hazy pre-adulthood limbo — my sense is many millennials feel as if adulthood is somehow eluding us, as if we’re adrift somewhere between adolescence and adulthood. As Michael Hobbes wrote for HuffPost's Highline last December: “I am 35 years old — the oldest millennial, the first millennial — and for a decade now, I’ve been waiting for adulthood to kick in.” Ditto.

Compared to the boomers, it does seem like many millennials are moving in slow motion. We’re marrying later than our parents. We’re half as likely to own homes as young adults were in 1975. But we haven’t just fallen behind the preceding generation. According to The Economist, “Americans currently aged between 30 and 39 years of age are calculated to have amassed 46% less wealth on average in 2017 than the equivalent cohort had gathered in 2007."