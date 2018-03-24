Get the Think newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

Last fall, during a particularly loud thunderstorm, one of our six-year-old sons ran under the coffee table and curled up in what looked like the yogic “child’s pose.” When asked what he was doing, he replied: “I’m doing turtle time, mom. At school, they tell me to do this and stay quiet if I hear scary noises.”

After the Parkland mass shooting, one of our 11-year-old nephews was having a conversation about what this latest tragedy meant to him. Very matter of factly, he said, “If somebody has a gun at school, everyone should run in different directions so that the fewest number of kids will die.”

A friend’s teenager told us that he “always looks for the closest exit” when he enters a crowded building. The child of a physician says that he regularly thinks about whether he would be brave enough to run at an assailant in order to save his friends. A teacher told us that she worries about which kids are too slow or too loud, and whether these traits — normal in young children — would get them all killed. Another child struggles with severe anxiety years after a mass shooting at her school.

These worries should not be a normal part of childhood. In protest, students from around the country will be participating in this weekend's “March for Our Lives,” a large demonstration against gun violence. This generation of children has grown up with turtle-time, lockdown drills, ALICE maneuvers and the very real threat that a classmate will bring a gun to school.

Although, statistically, American youth are more likely to be exposed to gun homicide or suicide than to a mass shooting, no one knows whether or how the increasing frequency of mass shootings will affect our kids and our society. By day, we work as an emergency physician and violence prevention researcher and a clinical psychologist with a focus on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), respectively. But we are also parents. Our combined experience and expertise make us particularly concerned about these events’ psychological effects on American kids.

Research shows that exposure to terrorism leads to spikes in anxiety and post-traumatic stress among both children and parents. These spikes may last for months or years. Sixmonths after the Boston Marathon bombing, for instance, kids who had been at the marathon exhibited six times higher rates of PTSD than Boston youth who had not been physically present. Youth who watched more coverage of the Boston marathon bombing (and subsequent manhunt) were also more likely to have PTSD symptoms. Children who are exposed to war, even in a high-income country, have higher rates of substance abuse, post-traumatic stress symptoms and numbers of fights.

Mass shootings have many of the same characteristics as terrorism attacks. They are unpredictable. They are uncontrollable. And once they start, there is little that a kid (or a parent) can do to change the trajectory of violence. The survivors of such events are likely to see carnage first hand, and to know some of the victims who died. Indeed, one of the only studies looking at psychological health among youth after a mass shooting comes from Norway. In 2011, a single gunman attacked the youth and adults on a summer island camp. The youth who had been on the island during the shooting had six times the prevalence of post-traumatic stress symptoms, compared with other Norwegian youth who had not been on the island. Youth who had seen someone killed had even higher rates of symptoms.

But while there are similarities, there is also reason to suspect that mass shootings in the U.S. are different from other types of terrorism. The perpetrator is often a classmate or someone known to the youth, which is likely to disturb their sense of safety. The children exposed to mass shootings are often younger than those exposed to other forms of gun violence. The growing frequency of mass shootings, and their rapid dissemination and re-dissemination via the media, increases the “dose” of terror to which a youth is exposed. Thanks to Twitter, Snapchat and 24-hour news channels, it’s possible for youth and their parents who are far-removed from an incident to feel like they’re experiencing the trauma first-hand.