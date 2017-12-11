Ever since I was 16 years old, I have identified as a Republican. For years, I have worked for Republican elected officials across the ideological and leadership spectrum. When Republicans talked about the need for a more transparent government that was accountable to the American people — I believed it. When Republicans talked about balancing budgets and living within our means — I supported it. When Republicans talked about adhering to a governing vision outlined in the Constitution and Bill of Rights — I championed it.

I still believe in those things, but the Republican Party does not.

For decades, the Republican Party has marketed itself as the “rule of law” party. From immigration to police brutality, the GOP falls on the side of “law and order.” It is a theme that lies at the very heart of the Republican Party’s moral foundation and rhetoric.

And yet, in the case of Roy Moore and this week’s Alabama Senate race, morality has been abandoned for political expediency.

How else can you explain the president of the United States calling former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones — a man who successfully prosecuted the Birmingham bombings — “soft on crime?”

What is happening right now in Alabama illustrates everything wrong with the Republican Party and it’s a big reason why I’ve made the personal decision to leave the GOP and join the Democratic Party. The reality is there is no moral compass guiding the Republican Party. There is no leadership or courage.