The previous day at the White House — the day after the election — the shock was palpable throughout the building. Obama often used the phrase “zig zag” to describe the ups and downs of our country’s existence. In my head, I heard the lyrics of a Bruce Springsteen song, “one step up and two steps back,” as I walked into the West Wing that morning.

Watch "The Way I See It," a new documentary co-presented by Focus Features and MSNBC Films, on MSNBC tonight at 10:00 p.m. ET.

Being one of the older members of the staff, I had watched the country go through many challenging times. The assassination of John Kennedy in 1963, the civil rights riots in the 1960s, the assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert Kennedy in 1968, the resignation of Richard Nixon in 1974 and the 9/11 attacks, to name a few. As difficult as those times were, our country did eventually recover from all of them.

President Reagan and Nancy Reagan at Memorial Service for servicemen killed and wounded in Lebanon and Grenada at Camp Lejeune Marine Corps Base, N.C., on Nov. 4, 1983. Pete Souza / The White House

President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden, along with members of the national security team, receive an update on the mission against Osama bin Laden in the Situation Room on May 1, 2011. Pete Souza / The White House

I told myself that the Trump election was another such episode — a zag, two steps back or maybe a few more. Yet there was an unsettling feeling in the pit of my stomach as I sat in my cubby hole office early that morning after the election. I noticed an open door and light across the hall — chief speechwriter Cody Keenan’s office. I poked my head in.

Cody wasn’t there but his young assistant — a writer in her own right — was seated at her desk.

“You doing okay?” I asked.

She looked up at me and, while nodding yes, began to cry. I reached out to give her a hug, and the tears flowed onto my suit jacket. Later, I noticed mascara stains on my lapel.