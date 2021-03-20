When Justin Bieber released his fifth studio album “Changes” back in February 2020, it was supposed to mark his triumphant return to music after years spent away from the spotlight to focus on his mental health. Yet while the record debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, it earned middling reviews for its lackluster lyrics and bored, uninspired tone.

The artist has returned with a new album, “Justice,” that’s not only stronger than its predecessor, but suggests Bieber has finally found the happier, healthier place he’s been seeking.

Coming not long after Bieber disclosed he was dealing with various “deep-rooted issues” including Lyme disease — not to mention his whirlwind courtship of Hailey Baldwin — “Changes” felt more like a premature attempt at image rehabilitation than a comeback. But one year later, the artist has returned with a new album, “Justice,” that’s not only stronger than its predecessor, but suggests Bieber has finally found the happier, healthier place he’s been seeking.

Bieber wrote on Instagram that “Justice,” which dropped on Friday, was born out of his desire to bring “comfort” and “healing” to a world broken by suffering. While it remains to be seen if the album will achieve that lofty goal, it seems making music has at least brought peace and comfort to Bieber himself. “It’s the first time I’ve had this much consistency and predictability,” he told “Billboard” recently about his time spent in quarantine. (“Justice” was recorded during the Covid-19 lockdown.) “I think this is the first time in my life where I’ve actually enjoyed the process of releasing an album,” he added.

Anyone who follows the star on social media has probably noticed a shift in priorities and routine. Unlike the immature, unstable singer of tabloid lore, the Bieber of 2021 talks frankly about his mental health, worships his wife, and takes comfort in his religion. Often, he reflects on the mistakes of his past; on International Women’s Day, for instance, he posted a mea culpa acknowledging his previous “naive” attitude and lack of empathy towards the female population, alongside a heartfelt commitment to do better.

Bieber has grown up, it seems. And that newfound maturity has resulted in music that’s sometimes cheesy, yes — the singer’s been labeled the ultimate “wife guy” for a reason — but also largely catchy and uplifting.

On “Anyone,” the third single from the album, Bieber sings about his love for Baldwin (a common theme on “Justice”) while reflecting on his past, noting, “Lookin' back on my life, you're the only good I've ever done.” Is it mushy? Yes. Does it make for a great song? Also yes!

On another equally sentimental single, “Hold On” (a song Bieber has described as a “hopeful” tune about staying strong despite adversity), he offers himself up as an example of how people can change for the better: “We all know I should be the one/to say we all make mistakes… I know how it feels to be someone (someone)/feels to be someone who loses their way.” Bieber, he wants us to know, has survived his personal struggles and emerged a better man. “Midnight 'til morning/call if you need somebody,” he sings on “Hold On,” acting as the support system his younger self wasn’t lucky enough to have.

“I just want to be somebody who can say, ‘Look, I did some things that I’m not too proud of, but I took a look in the mirror and decided to make some changes, and you can too,” Bieber told Billboard. After so many years of turmoil, it’s refreshing to see the star both acknowledge his evolution and turn that journey into meaningful art.

His new songs feel honest and relatable, if a little mushy; here is a guy who’s not spending his time using drugs and trashing hotel rooms, but simply enjoying his life for what it is. It might be easy for critics to roll their eyes at the more-than-occasional sappiness of the lyrics, but who cares? Bieber is happy, healthy and just as talented as he ever was.

Besides, sentimentalism isn’t inherently a bad thing; in this case, it just means that the singer’s new music may be more suited for weddings than clubs. As he proves on “Justice,” artists don’t have to be in pain to make good music.