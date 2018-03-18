Get the Think newsletter. SUBSCRIBE

I grew up in a time before the internet was a household phenomenon, so my makeup training was limited to a Boy George hair-and-makeup book that I found in a thrift store. It had tutorials that my friends and I executed with drugstore kohl eyeliner melted with cigarette lighters before we went to Rocky Horror. There were selfies at the time, but it took weeks to get the results: I was hand processing and printing from 35mm film. Makeup seemed hard and only worthwhile for special occasions.

It was also pretty hard to find non-traditional makeup at the time: Beauty companies only seemed interested in helping conventionally pretty people look more conventionally pretty, via no-makeup makeup. Most drugstore aisles and makeup counters peddled 50 shades of office-safe beige, tan and pink. I had no interest in spending money to look like the post-makeover Ally Sheedy in "The Breakfast Club," so I gave up makeup for a decade or two.

An acting gig in 2012 forced me into my first makeup shopping trip since the 90s. The play was set in a speakeasy, so I spent plenty of time in the library, looking at vintage makeup tutorials and historical fashion online. (Incidentally, most online Gatsby tutorials are based on Biba Dudu style 1970s revival of 1920s makeup looks, as featured in the Robert Redford film. The real 1920s stuff is smokey, matte and a little sleazy, not so soft focus and definitely devoid of glitter.) After a hearty dose of research, I felt like I had the resources to execute these looks. Makeup went from something completely mystical and frustrating, to a fun tool for summoning a character.