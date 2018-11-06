Get the Think newsletter.

A year after the release of her 2017 EP “Bold,” Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Mary Lambert is back with a new collection of poetry, “Shame is an Ocean I Swim Across.”

The book, her second poetry anthology, tackles topics deeply personal to Lambert, touching on love, mental illness, body insecurities and sexual trauma. Lambert joined NBC News THINK and NBC Out to talk about several of these things and what it means to be so open about your deepest secrets and emotions.

"I think I would say that my writing is radical in some ways, and I do believe there's an urgency to vulnerable authentic writing, especially with people that have stories like mine — that are queer or deal with mental illness or sexual assault," Lambert said. "I think those stories are really important to tell right now.

“Shame is an Ocean I Swim Across” was published on Oct. 23. Watch the full interview with Lambert above.