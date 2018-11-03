Get the Think newsletter.

[Trump] is making excuses, and he's blaming the synagogue slaughter and his avid fans sending of pipe bombs to all of his political enemies... as the reason why Republicans aren’t doing as well now. Joe Scarborough on President Trump

Any other president, politician, or just decent human being, would be horrified that this is how the 2018 elections are concluding. But not President Donald Trump. In fact, he’s made clear that he will exploit any opportunity, including tragedy and bloodshed, to seize what he believes to be an advantage. Mika Brzezinski on the closing days of the midterm campaign

Five years ago, the Senate passed an immigration bill, a comprehensive bill with bipartisan support. But the House refused to even take it up. Why can't this president close the deal now? I suspect it's because he prefers the issue itself, and the scare, to the reasonable solution. Perhaps after the election, someone from some political party will have the guts to stand forth and challenge both parties to do the right thing. Chris Matthews on immigration reform

If you have never been around someone running for local, local office, it's an amazingly humbling experience. It's not real glorious... A lot of just trying to get people's attention and they don't want to talk to you. It's part of what's beautiful about democracy. Chris Hayes on the interview with eight African-American women who have already won races in Tennessee

This shows us what the military thinks about this situation for which they're being sent in numbers larger than the Afghanistan war deployment... It would seem to indicate that there may be people within the military who want it to be known that this deployment of U.S. troops to the border, right before the election, might just be for a political reason to help the president's political party and not for a real military reason. Rachel Maddow on a leaked military document that shows the migrant caravan south of the U.S. border will eventually dissipate, according to the government

The president knows that it's impossible to do this by executive order, but he wants to energize his most hardcore anti-immigrant supporters, some of whom might not think that Donald Trump has been anti-immigrant enough. Lawrence O'Donnell on the proposal to revoke birthright citizenship

