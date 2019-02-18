Get the Think newsletter.

Feb. 18, 2019, 12:35 AM GMT / Updated Feb. 18, 2019, 12:39 AM GMT

Did you see what Joe & Chris, Ari, Rachel, Nicolle and Chris had to say on MSNBC? In case you missed it, we've picked their best moments for you, noted and quoted.

I just find it curious that all the Republicans that were yesterday attacking [Rep. Ilhan Omar] for her horrific, anti-Semitic remarks which she apologized for…I don’t think I remember Kevin McCarthy calling out Donald Trump when he called for a Muslim registry in the United States of America in 2015 and 2016. I don’t think I heard from any of those self-righteous Republicans or any of those so-called conservative commentators on the far right when Donald Trump talked about banning 1.5 billion people from entering the U.S. because of the god that they worshipped. Joe Scarborough, on the GOP response to Rep. Ilhan Omar's ANTI-SEMITIC REMARKS

Watch the full segment from February 12

The issue is what this country as a whole looks like and who gets to call it theirs. Which is why the wall will never be built and always be needed. Why the border will never actually be secure, but always need to be secured. Chris Hayes, on how American insecurity leads to calls for more border security

Watch the full segment from February 14

It appears one of the only policy experts in the country who would claim to be surprised by this ruling to restrict choice would be Susan Collins. Ari Melber, on the disconnect between Sen. Susan Collins' support for Roe v. Wade and defense of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year

Watch the full segment from February 13

The president flatly proclaims alternate universe stuff all the time, and because of that you do have the option to ignore it — but that doesn’t change the fact that he’s president. And when he says stuff that isn’t true, repeatedly, you have to reckon with that strategically as to whether or not it should be corrected. But it can be hard to get your bearings as to what we must insist is true. Rachel Maddow, on the challenge of covering President Trump

Watch the full segment from February 12

Everyone, I think, is lifted up by these kids because their courage makes you examine everything in your life. Nicolle Wallace, on the victims of the Parkland school shooting

Watch the full segment from February 14

As bad as Donald Trump can be, what is he doing getting his direction on matters of war and peace from someone so demonstrably dangerous? Chris Matthews, on John Bolton's role as an adviser to President Trump

Watch the full segment from February 13

Check back next week for more MSNBC moments.