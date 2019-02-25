Get the Think newsletter.

Feb. 25, 2019, 1:45 AM GMT

At the end of the day, only tyrants use terms like ‘enemies of the people’ and Donald Trump has proven... he’s an autocrat in training. The only thing that has held him back is the United States Constitution. Joe Scarborough, on President Trump specifically calling The New York Times the "ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE"

He’s taking his lies to a whole new level ... if that’s possible. Mika Brzezinski, on President Trump falsely tweeting that his border wall is already under construction

There is a palpable sense among journalists when they are out at bars and they’re drinking, or they’re at a cocktail party, they’re talking with their friends that, like, there is an environment in which something terrible is going to happen. Chris Hayes, on the U.S. Coast Guard lieutenant accused of plotting to kill prominent journalists and Democratic politicians

Donald Trump famously wanted to fire Jeff Sessions for not defending him enough against this lawful Russia probe. Now he claims he’s hands off, but it’s his hand-picked attorney general who of course will decide all this. Ari Melber, on President Trump’s stance toward newly appointed Attorney General William Barr’s role in Mueller’s Russia probe

The mystery about Flynn is no longer 'why did the president take so long to act in response to that warning about the danger of Flynn?' Now the mystery is, 'why did the president never act to fire Flynn or demand his resignation?' Rachel Maddow, on the New York Times report detailing how the Trump White House responded to warnings that Michael Flynn might be compromised

You never assume voters are stupid. Voters aren’t stupid. They’re smart, and they get to the bottom of things, and if they’re gonna bet the whole house on the stupidity of their base — that their base is gonna buy that three Republicans — Robert S. Mueller, Jim Comey, and Andy McCabe — walked into some DOJ clubhouse where they were all alone and they hashed a plan ... and Rudy Giuliani’s the one that’s gonna sell it. Nicolle Wallace, on President Trump's strategy regarding the pending Mueller report

