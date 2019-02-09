Get the Think newsletter.

Feb. 9, 2019, 9:46 PM GMT

Did you see what Joe & Chris, Ari, Rachel, Nicolle and Lawrence had to say on MSNBC? In case you missed it, we've picked their best moments for you, noted and quoted.

It was Donald Trump who was channeling the ghost of Richard Milhous Nixon. Joe Scarborough, on the State of The Union address

You start to get the sense of a little bit of a Wild West between Election Day and into the early parts of [the Trump administration], particularly in transition and inauguration where no one's got relationships with the Trump inner circle — and the people who do are open for business. Chris Hayes, on new reports of possible wrongdoing by President Trump's inaugural committee

Sometimes Speaker Pelosi says so much with so little. ARI MELBER, ON REP. NANCY PELOSI'S VIRAL "CLAP BACK" MOMENT DURING THE STATE OF THE UNION

She wants to keep covering it. Frankly, the nation needs her to keep covering it because nobody else can the way she does. Does she get that chance? There has to be some kind of way right? Guantanamo must be something that we will all own at the end of our lives. Carol Rosenberg will be the reason we know the story of it. She can't lose that job. Rachel Maddow, on why Miami Herald reporter Carol Rosenberg should keep her job

It's more than just an axe that he has to keep grinding and grinding. There is something wrong with someone who carries on their political attacks over a health care vote after [someone has] been buried. NICOLE WALLACE, ON PRESIDENT TRUMP REPORTEDLY CRITICIZING THE LATE SEN. JOHN MCCAIN DURING A RECENT MEETING WITH REPORTERS

We have crossed a threshold tonight in the history of digital communication and the manipulation and theft of digital communication. Everything changed tonight because someone who has had his digital communication stolen decided to stand up to the thieves ... and it took the richest man in the world to do that. LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, ON JEFF BEZOS' CLAIM THAT THE NATIONAL ENQUIRER THREATENED TO BLACKMAIL HIM

