Feb. 2, 2019, 11:42 PM GMT

Did you see what Joe & Chris, Rachel, Chris, Nicolle and Lawrence had to say on MSNBC? In case you missed it, we've picked their best moments for you, noted and quoted.

Let me tell you something. I have had police officers pull me over in my lifetime in younger years, and I got out of my car when they were, I thought, throwing their weight around a little too much, and I just stood there and I glared at them. I glared at them for about 15 seconds longer than a black man would have glared at them because you know what would have happened if a black man my size had gotten out of the car? They would have been on the ground in half a second. Doesn't matter if they were — their dad was a millionaire CEO. That's just the reality of it. Joe Scarborough, on institutionalized social injustice in America

Watch the full segment from January 31

He's the personification, for better or worse, of our country right now... Are you happy with that role? Chris Matthews, speaking about President Trump with former White House aide Cliff Sims

Watch the full segment from January 30

Sometimes when you fight, you win. Sometimes when you are fighting in an environment that seems absolutely unforgiving and impossible, sometimes the environment changes around you and it allows you to win. Rachel Maddow, on Ford County, Kansas committing to opening a second polling site after a 2018 midterm controversy

Watch the full segment from January 31

Nothing to me is more revealing of the core pathology of the modern Republican party [than] the way that it sees widening access to the ballot and higher turnout as a threat. CHRIS HAYES, ON SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL'S COMMENTS ON H.R. 1

Watch the full segment from January 30

It’s not like one lied about Venezuela and another lied about Saudi Arabia. They all lied about Russia. Nicolle Wallace to Chris Christie dismissing the argument that Trump associates lied about their contacts with Russia because they were “dumb”

Watch the full segment from January 29

It is theoretically possible to mischaracterize and distort what happened in a Senate hearing, and that is why the Senate keeps transcripts of all of their hearings — and almost every Senate hearing is recorded on video. And so you can always check what was really said, but there is no video recording of the president's meeting in the Oval Office today. There is no transcript of it, but you can be absolutely sure that the president is mischaracterizing the meeting. LAWRENCE O'DONNELL, ON PRESIDENT TRUMP'S CLAIM THAT HIS INTELLIGENCE LEADERS SAY THE MEDIA "MISCHARACTERIZED" THEIR COMMENTS ABOUT GLOBAL AFFAIRS

Watch the full segment from January 31

