Get the Think newsletter.

In an 1873 interview with the Pike County Republican newspaper, Madison Hemings, thesecond son of Thomas Jefferson and his slave Sally Hemings, told a story. It was a story that would confirm the decades of rumors that had circulated since Jefferson ran for president in 1801.

Madison Hemings began his recollection of his parent’s taboo relationship with these words:

"But during that time (in Paris) my mother became Mr. Jefferson's concubine, and when he was called back home she was [pregnant] by him. He desired to bring my mother back to Virginia with him, but she demurred. She was just beginning to understand the French language well, and in France she was free, while if she returned to Virginia she would be re-enslaved. So, she refused to return with him. To induce her to do so he promised her extraordinary privileges and made a solemn pledge that her children should be freed at the age of twenty-one years. In consequence of his promise, on which she implicitly relied, she returned with him to Virginia."

Descendants of Sally Hemings gather at Monticello on June 16, 2018. Thomas Jefferson Foundation of Monticello

On June 16, 2018, at Thomas Jefferson’s ancestral home, Monticello, descendants of Hemings and Jefferson reunited to help unveil, among other important exhibits, the newly discovered living quarters of Hemings and her children.

It was an important moment for Monticello, which has embarked on a 25-year-long project to reinterpret and update its historical spaces to be more inclusive and honest about the people who lived and were enslaved there. But there is also something very timely about the exhibit given the current political climate.

As we debate the immigration and border crisis in Texas right now, we are reminded that this is not the first time in American history that children have been separated from their parents, treated inhumanely, or even caged.

As we debate the immigration and border crisis in Texas right now, we are reminded that this is not the first time in American history that children have been separated from their parents, treated inhumanely, or even caged.

This anecdote from Madison Hemings’ memoirs, read by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Annette Gordon Reed at the unveiling, underscores that larger and important truth. “We were always allowed to be with our mother,” Reed read.

There was a hush of silence as she shared those words, because everyone understood that Sally Hemings had “negotiated” with Jefferson, as a 16-year-old teenage girl, not only for freedom for each of their children, but also for what Madison called “extraordinary” privileges that other slave women did not have. One of these privileges was having her children near her and with her all of the time. She also ensured that her children would never be sold away from her, something every slave woman knew was a possibility.

America right now is at a pivotal moment on matters of race, equality and human dignity. It is a familiar place, and one that we have been to before. Slave children were routinely separated from and often sold away from their mothers. They were chattel. They were traumatized, beaten, violated and worked 12-hour days or more, just like their parents.

“The reality is that this country was founded both on ideas of liberty and freedom, but also on human bondage based on hierarchies of race,” Monticello slave life interpreter Brandon Dillard told me. “What we are attempting to do with these exhibits, specifically in this space with Sally Hemings is to humanize her, share her story, her agency, and to help people to connect with the truth of our complicated past around American slavery.”

Thomas Jefferson, the man who so proudly advocated for man’s God given and “unalienable” rights (life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness), inherited 30 slaves from his father, a tobacco planter named Peter Jefferson, in 1764. When he married Martha Wayles Skelton in 1774, he inherited 135 more slaves. Martha’s father, John Wayles, was also the biological father of Sally Hemings.

Sally Hemings’ story is a complicated one. We have no photographs of her, and very few descriptions. Historians have very little information to go on regarding her story. What do we call her relationship with Jefferson? Was it rape? Was it an arrangement she desired? Or one she merely endured?