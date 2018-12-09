Get the Think newsletter.

Did you see what Mika & Nicolle, Chris, Chris, Rachel and Lawrence had to say on MSNBC? In case you missed it, we've picked their best moments for you, noted and quoted.

What becomes undeniably obvious with every bio run about Bush 41 is that stark contrast between [Bush and Trump]. Bush served in the military, treated people with respect and dignity and put country ahead of party and self time and time again over his half-century in public service. Mika Brzezinski, on the passing of former President George H.W. Bush

Watch the full segment from December 3

This is stunning, this is brutal... this doesn't sound like Michael Cohen went in there and convinced anyone that he was telling the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. Nicolle Wallace, on the Michael Cohen sentencing memo from the Southern District of New York

Watch the full segment from December 7

They say if you want a friend in Washington, get a dog. Well, he had one. Chris Matthews, on former President George H.W. Bush and his relationship with his service dog Sully

What is it about Mike Flynn, specifically, that has made Trump go to the ends of the Earth for him — that has kept Trump from ever talking smack about him, even now? Honestly, don't you think it's weird that Trump still has not talked smack about Mike Flynn, not even now? Rachel Maddow points out that President Trump has yet to criticize his former national security adviser, despite findings contained in a sentencing memo for Michael Flynn

Watch the full segment from December 5

Republicans in Michigan are, right now, attempting to pull basically the same lame-duck stunt that Wisconsin Republicans just appeared to get away with across the lake. Chris Hayes, on lame-duck Republican lawmakers in Michigan and Wisconsin who are aiming to undermine incoming Democratic governments

Watch the full segment from December 5

Trumpenomics are closing in on Donald Trump in a way that would be really funny, if it wasn't so bad for the United States of America. Lawrence O’Donnell, on rising debt under the Trump administration

Watch the full segment from December 6

Check back next week for more MSNBC moments.