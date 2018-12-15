Get the Think newsletter.

When are Republicans, not only on Capitol Hill, but in state capitols across America going to finally understand that Donald Trump being a 40-percent president, or a 33-percent president, was always going to lead to them getting destroyed in the off-year elections? And is only going to lead to them being destroyed in 2020? Joe Scarborough, on the relationship between the GOP and President Trump

It wasn't a slip of the tongue, it was a lie that was repeated to Mike Pence. It was a lie I believe was repeated from the podium by Sean Spicer, so it wasn't an accidental lie. I worked in a White House. I don't know that there is any post more important, more consequential than the national security adviser. If he's so absent-minded he can't remember whether he's telling the truth or not to the FBI, he shouldn't be weighing in on Iran and North Korea. NICOLLE WALLACE, ON MICHAEL FLYNN'S LAWYERS CLAIMING THAT THE FBI TRICKED HIM INTO LYING TO THEM

This is simple. This is about right and wrong. It's about our country standing for something, about being something we long thought of ourselves: the good guys...No we are not perfect. But there comes a time when you either say who you are with pride or join the world's worst in their immoral swill. Chris Matthews, on the Senate resolution condemning Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

I don't know who you know or how old they are, but nobody else has ever lived through a moment in the American presidency like this. We're the first. Rachel Maddow, on the last week of White House news

To the people running this country right now, Jakelin Caal's terrible, unnecessary death isn't a horrifying failure — it's a useful talking point Chris Hayes, on the death of a 7-year-old Guatemalan migrant in CBP custody

Washington can feel where we are now. Washington can feel what is coming now. An impeachment investigation by the House Judiciary Committee is all but inevitable. Lawrence O’Donnell, on recent developments in the Mueller investigation

