We owe, I owe, a profound debt of gratitude to these women for putting themselves out there...exposing themselves to the risks, attacks that come with running for public office. Literally, standing up to Donald Trump. Mika Brzezinski, to the women who ran in the midterms

They lost third of the seats in two years nationwide...The worst defeat for Republicans since Watergate. This guy was so bad, he was so horrible, so toxic, that you would have to go back to Richard Nixon committing crimes and Republicans having to run under that scenario. He had to work that hard to offend as many voters as he did. Joe Scarborough on GOP losing seats in the House

I'm sorry, that should be outlawed. I know it's well-intended in some cases, but usually it's a throw-away line by a staffer who knocks off some script, some product, some wordage for somebody political to make it sound like they give a damn. Chris Matthews on moments of silence, and Congress' political inaction on gun control

I have stuff in my fridge older than the president's recollection of his own new attorney general. Rachel Maddow, on President Trump saying Friday he doesnt know Matthew Whitaker, after saying the opposite last month on Fox & Friends

Two big stories of [Election] night are record turnout and example after example of an electoral system designed to make it harder for people to vote. Chris Hayes on voter suppression efforts

This time, the party that got the most votes won. Lawrence O'Donnell on the 2018 midterm elections

