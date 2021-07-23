Dear Olympians,

Your journey to Tokyo likely started at a young age, the first time you picked up a ball or jumped in the water, the first ride that made you feel truly free or when the backflip you thought was impossible suddenly wasn’t. Throughout the years, you nurtured your talent, sweated and sacrificed to cut just a few more seconds, reach just a few more inches, or score another fraction of a point. You ached and stumbled, you got back up and you chased down every taste of victory you could.

Those years of work, the drive and faith that have kept you going, have all led here.

Now, those years of work, the drive and faith that have kept you going, have all led here. Becoming an Olympian is a rare accomplishment in a normal time, but you did it during a global pandemic. You are forever one of the most elite, most celebrated and most accomplished athletes in the world.

Your entire nation is cheering you on and we are grateful for what you’ve given us: the chance to come together in common awe and appreciation for your accomplishments and the shared joy of rooting for our country on the edge of our seats.

In these moments, we are more than our cities or states or backgrounds. We are more than our jobs or our political parties. We are united. We are all, first and foremost, Team USA.

You remind us that with dedication, hard work, courage and teamwork, incredible things are possible.

You bring us together in a way that little else can. You remind us that with dedication, hard work, courage and teamwork, incredible things are possible.

What a gift you give. What an honor it is to watch you soar.

So, thank you for your hard work. Thank you for the tears and sweat that you’ve given to be here today. Thank you for representing our nation to the world.

Go Team USA!