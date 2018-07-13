Get the Think newsletter.

The news that Scarlett Johansson would portray a trans man in the upcoming film “Rub and Tug” sparked conversations about trans representation in Hollywood. Following ardent backlash, Johansson has since announced she would pull out of the role.

Angelica Ross is one of the stars of “Pose” on FX, which was renewed for a second season today. In an interview with NBC THINK and NBC OUT, Ross pinpoints where so many Hollywood portrayals of trans characters fail, and what we can do about it.

