Compromising in the name of party unity is one thing. But for a growing number of principled Republicans, this repugnant hypocrisy has become unbearable and they are looking elsewhere.

GOP leaders now face a predictable development: A shrinking base. The Public Religion Research Institute’s American Values Survey revealed last week that nearly one fifth of self-identified Republicans have not and will not support Trump. Another 23% once supported him, but will not again. Meanwhile, fewer Americans even consider themselves Republicans, especially among minorities and Millennials.

Republican voters won’t simply wander away. Some will become Democrats. Others will declare their independence. But many, even if they remain with the GOP, will find their way to the coalition of the decent, which will only grow stronger in time should the GOP remain on its current path.

This problem was long in the making, though it’s reached a crescendo now. For years, Republican leaders tolerated the party’s far right strains, appeasing them through policy and messaging signals. In 2016, those leaders went a step further, embracing the “silent majority,” while stoking fear and anger as a means of overcoming candidate Trump’s weaknesses.

But even after consolidating most of Washington’s power, the GOP is left peering into the abyss of long-term political impotence. Most leaders still seem to believe that they can tolerate surging extremism in the base just a little longer in order to preserve their Congressional majorities, but Alabama suggests otherwise.

Some have tried to slow the party’s decline by digging in their heels against Trump and Bannon’s pull towards white nationalism, snake oil populism and indecency. They have tried, through gentle steps in the other direction, to chart a more desirable course. But incremental policy adjustments and measured statements of concern have failed.

If the GOP is to be saved, it will require an unconditional rejection of Trump, Bannon and Moore.

Meanwhile, Trump has not grown into his new job. He has not adopted the stated values of the party, or the country for the matter. It is the party that has accommodated his contemptible character as he drags it, and the nation, into a chasm of coarseness, isolation, and weakness.

In 1964, Republicans enthusiastically responded as Reagan declared it “a time for choosing.” But in this moment, the Republican time for choosing has long passed. It is now a time for fighting: A time to fight for the soul of the party and the future of our country.

If the GOP is to be saved, it will require unconditional rejection of Trump, Bannon, Moore, and others, such as nativist Congressman Steve King of Iowa. It will require a recommitment to timeless, American principles and ethical leadership.

Diversity is not our strength. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, “Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.” https://t.co/ZlMXzcc87w — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 8, 2017

Republican leaders cannot simply wait for the base to do this on its own because a portion of the base will leave, perhaps permanently, if they do. Leaders must lead. Appeasement has never been a winning strategy for good over evil. Only in the fight can good prevail.

If no one rises to lead the party on a principled foundation, it will be unable and unworthy to lead America in the future. As it shrinks in size, the party will likely become more extreme and opposed to the ideals, norms and institutions necessary for free society until it becomes wholly irrelevant.

Before Democrats bask in the glory of the GOP’s ongoing immolation, all should understand that this is not merely one party’s existential crisis. Democracy is most vibrant and secure when multiple parties compete while sharing commitment to liberty, equality, and truth. Without such competition, the left will be prone to unaccountability and an inverse extremism that could carry them further away from the people they represent as well.

Republican leaders’ tolerance of Trump gave us Roy Moore. They must now fight vigorously for the soul of the party or watch it die a destructive death in the years ahead.

For the sake of the nation, I hope they’ll choose the former even if the latter now seems all but destined.

Evan McMullin is a former CIA operative who ran for president in 2016 as an independent. He is the co-founder of @StandUpRepublic.

