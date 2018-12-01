Sign up for the THINK newsletter

You have been successfully added to our newsletter.

Get fresh opinions, sharp analyses and powerful essays delivered to your inbox.

Tell us: Are you looking forward to the midterm elections?

We want to hear your deepest, darkest secrets leading up to Election Day.
Get the Think newsletter.
NBC News Email Twitter

Are you dreading the upcoming elections? Excited about potential change the midterms could initiate? Do you even know who's running?

NBC News THINK wants you to share your election confessions for the midterm elections: Are you looking forward to them?

We are collecting stories from around the country, in all industries, from men and women — and we want to hear from you. We'll be highlighting selected responses on NBCNews.com without sharing your name.

Please enter your confession here in 85 words or less, and feel free to share on social media with the hashtag #ElectionConfessions2018.

Get the Think newsletter.
MORE FROM think