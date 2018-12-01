Tell us: Are you looking forward to the midterm elections?

Get the Think newsletter.

Are you dreading the upcoming elections? Excited about potential change the midterms could initiate? Do you even know who's running?

NBC News THINK wants you to share your election confessions for the midterm elections: Are you looking forward to them?

We are collecting stories from around the country, in all industries, from men and women — and we want to hear from you. We'll be highlighting selected responses on NBCNews.com without sharing your name.

Please enter your confession here in 85 words or less, and feel free to share on social media with the hashtag #ElectionConfessions2018.