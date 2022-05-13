IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Tell us: How have rising prices caused you to cut back, from groceries to vacation plans

With the rate of inflation at a nearly 40-year high, many people in the U.S. are faced with figuring out how to make their paychecks stretch a little further.
By NBC News THINK

8.3 percent. That’s how much the rate of inflation grew from last April –– close to a 40-year high.

Many of us are now calculating what we can no longer afford, whether standing in the grocery aisle, pumping gas, staring at the menu at your favorite restaurant, checking out the cost of airfare, deciding on child care or planning a life event.

NBC News THINK is putting together a collection of stories about how the increase in prices has caused Americans to cut back, and we want to hear what you are giving up. Please use the form below to share your story. We may use your submission, and an editor may reach out to follow up on the information you provide.

