Summer is here, and the air is filled with the smell of charcoal grills, the sound of ice cream trucks making their rounds and the humidity and pollen that makes all our favorite foods ripen. Despite the globalization of the food industry making the concept of “seasonal foods” increasingly obsolete, some summer favorites just don’t taste as sweet when paired with chestnuts roasting on an open fire in the middle of winter.
But, as anyone who’s tried to plan a cookout knows, not everyone’s favorite summer food is the same, and what you love the most is often directly correlated to the foods you ate in the years that “summer vacation” meant two months off from school, not a week away from work. And now NBC News' opinion section THINK wants to hear about yours. What food can you not get through Labor Day without tasting at least once, and why do you love it?